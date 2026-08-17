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Hello! Becky Vevea here, wondering when someone will invent a robot to do the laundry.
Today’s top story comes from our colleagues in Colorado, where a small school district scrapped their new reading curriculum on the third day of the school year. School board members there complained of “robot errors” — mistakes probably generated by AI, and too many Texas references. Read more about the backlash to Bluebonnet.
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A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Around Chalkbeat
Colorado school district rejects controversial reading curriculum because of errors, Texas focus
The Montezuma-Cortez school board rejected a controversial reading curriculum Tuesday because of concerns that it contains numerous errors and over-emphasizes Texas topics.
New York loses millions in sex ed money after uptick in teen pregnancies
The Trump administration has canceled teen pregnancy prevention grants for three New York organizations as it shifts to boosting an abstinence-based approach to sex ed.
Why a Philly district report on the success of its summer programs includes ‘imperfect data points’
District officials say their summer learning programs aim to help kids in the classroom over the long term. Mayor Cherelle Parker and others have touted their academic benefits.
What We’re Reading
Juvenile Detention Center’s 3K Race Allows ‘Youth To Be Youth, Regardless Of Their Crime,’ Block Club Chicago
Chicago police arrest 16 teenagers charged with trespassing at shuttered Congress Theater in Logan Square, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)