As our colleague Rebecca Redelmeier reports, it’s just a few weeks out from school starting again in Philadelphia. But teachers and students in about a quarter of the district’s schools may be dreading their return more than others. That’s because those 50 or so schools still don’t have adequate air conditioning in their buildings after several years enduring the issue. This is despite the district’s goal to have proper AC in every school by 2027 and a $200,000 donation from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Tush Push™️ extraordinaire Jalen Hurts.