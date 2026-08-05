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Good morning!
It’s Makiya Seminera, here with our top stories.
As our colleague Rebecca Redelmeier reports, it’s just a few weeks out from school starting again in Philadelphia. But teachers and students in about a quarter of the district’s schools may be dreading their return more than others. That’s because those 50 or so schools still don’t have adequate air conditioning in their buildings after several years enduring the issue. This is despite the district’s goal to have proper AC in every school by 2027 and a $200,000 donation from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Tush Push™️ extraordinaire Jalen Hurts.
As a Floridian, the thought of attending school without AC is the stuff of nightmares. Rebecca’s story all but confirms my fears as she details how extreme heat can impact learning and behavior in schools.
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Around Chalkbeat
‘Nobody feels good, nobody’s learning’: How high temperatures disrupt Philadelphia’s school days
Philadelphia seems unlikely to meet its previous goal of having air conditioning in all schools by 2027, despite the district and Jalen Hurts paying for new HVAC systems.
Who should go to college? More students may benefit than we think
Natural experiments show sizable average gains from college for students with lower grades and test scores, though not every student necessarily benefited.
2-K offers are out: 2,000 NYC toddlers get spots, 5,700 apply
The free program for 2-year-olds is a key part of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s affordability agenda. The program is expected to grow by 10,000 seats next year.
What We’re Reading
Trump overhaul could gut Head Start preschool standards, leaving states to set the rules, The Associated Press