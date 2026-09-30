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Good morning!

It’s Makiya Seminera here to bring you the latest education news in Chicago and beyond. Up at the top, we actually have an exciting update for our Chicago readers: On Oct. 14, the Hyde Park Herald, Chalkbeat Chicago and the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics are hosting a South Side candidate forum — and we want to hear from you!

What do you want to ask the candidates? Submit your questions here by Friday, Oct. 9. For registration and more information, click here.

As for new stories out of Chalkbeat, I wanted to share a very important story out of our National team about changes to Title IX rules — the federal regulations that notably enforce protections for victims of sexual assault. Chalkbeat National reporter Lily Altavena reported about the U.S. Department of Education’s announcement that it would essentially revert back to the 2020 version of rules developed during the first Trump administration. Advocates argue the department’s change makes it harder for survivors to prove their case.

It’s hard to ignore that this announcement comes at a time when the nation is still grappling with the horrific allegations of rape at a Cornell University fraternity house in 2024. The Ivy League university’s initial response to the allegations is now under investigation by the New York attorney general’s office.

As always, if you have a story tip for us to look into, you can reply to this email.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Around Chalkbeat

Title IX changes by Trump administration could tee up broader goal: defining sex in federal law

Title IX changes by Trump administration could tee up broader goal: defining sex in federal law

The U.S. Department of Education revoked Biden-era Title IX regulations and reinstated rules from 2020. Conservatives applauded the move but LGBTQ advocates were fearful.
After Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay, Mamdani says NYC schools need ‘urgent’ change but offers few specifics

After Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay, Mamdani says NYC schools need ‘urgent’ change but offers few specifics

Hannah-Jones said she was glad Mamdani promised a plan, but she worries momentum for school integration has “gone completely dormant.”
K-2 reading growth slowed last year in the Detroit district. Here’s what administrators say caused it.

K-2 reading growth slowed last year in the Detroit district. Here’s what administrators say caused it.

DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said reading growth stalled in part because students who were closer to grade level didn’t get as much attention as those who were further behind.
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What We’re Reading

Gov. Kathy Hochul Requests ‘Independent Review’ of Cornell's Response to Alleged Chi Phi Gang Rape, The Cornell Daily Sun

30 Ideas for Fixing U.S. Schools, Ranked by Experts, The New York Times (Paywall)

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