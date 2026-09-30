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Good morning!

It’s Makiya Seminera here to bring you the latest education news in Chicago and beyond. Up at the top, we actually have an exciting update for our Chicago readers: On Oct. 14, the Hyde Park Herald, Chalkbeat Chicago and the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics are hosting a South Side candidate forum — and we want to hear from you!

What do you want to ask the candidates? Submit your questions here by Friday, Oct. 9. For registration and more information, click here.

As for new stories out of Chalkbeat, I wanted to share a very important story out of our National team about changes to Title IX rules — the federal regulations that notably enforce protections for victims of sexual assault. Chalkbeat National reporter Lily Altavena reported about the U.S. Department of Education’s announcement that it would essentially revert back to the 2020 version of rules developed during the first Trump administration. Advocates argue the department’s change makes it harder for survivors to prove their case.

It’s hard to ignore that this announcement comes at a time when the nation is still grappling with the horrific allegations of rape at a Cornell University fraternity house in 2024. The Ivy League university’s initial response to the allegations is now under investigation by the New York attorney general’s office.