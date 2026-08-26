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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!
Today’s top story is about the former leader of the Tindley charter school network, Brian Metcalf. He and two others must pay nearly $1 million in restitution for fraud after a federal court case. Amelia has the details.
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Local News
Former Tindley charter school network CEO, 2 others to pay nearly $1 million in restitution for fraud
Metcalf and two defendants must pay over $1 million to the Tindley charter network, Chicago Public Schools, and City Year Chicago. The fraud hinged on submitting false invoices.
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What We’re Reading
See what school districts have still not returned in Northwest Indiana, when they go back, NWI Times