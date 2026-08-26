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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! 

Today’s top story is about the former leader of the Tindley charter school network, Brian Metcalf. He and two others must pay nearly $1 million in restitution for fraud after a federal court case. Amelia has the details.

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Local News

Former Tindley charter school network CEO, 2 others to pay nearly $1 million in restitution for fraud

Former Tindley charter school network CEO, 2 others to pay nearly $1 million in restitution for fraud

Metcalf and two defendants must pay over $1 million to the Tindley charter network, Chicago Public Schools, and City Year Chicago. The fraud hinged on submitting false invoices.

Around Chalkbeat

The problem with an AI tutor: Students don’t want to use it

The problem with an AI tutor: Students don’t want to use it

A study of Khanmigo backs up Sal Khan’s concern that simply giving students access to an AI tutor may not change how they learn.

56% of Michigan teachers are thinking about leaving in five years, poll says

56% of Michigan teachers are thinking about leaving in five years, poll says

The Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative commissioned a poll showing 56% of teachers might leave within five years.

Trump administration higher education letter: Most Colorado universities have yet to decide response

Trump administration higher education letter: Most Colorado universities have yet to decide response

The Trump administration sent an Aug. 3 questionnaire to universities about how they will approach campus protests, admissions, grade inflation, AI, and more.

What We’re Reading

Free vaccines at westside school’s Cultural Carnival family night, Mirror Indy

For these teens, the Indiana State Fair is all about fashion, FPI News

See what school districts have still not returned in Northwest Indiana, when they go back, NWI Times

How a tense moment between a Westfield parent and a Turning Point student went national, IndyStar (Paywall)

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