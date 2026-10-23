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Good morning and happy Friday!

Chalkbeat Chicago has some local education news to close out your week, and it’s Makiya Seminera here to deliver it (if I’m typing out this newsletter, does that qualify as a hand delivery?) There’s a lot happening in this final stretch before Election Day on Nov. 3, and if voters didn’t have enough reasons to throw their support behind a school board candidate, the Chicago Board of Education squeezed in one last monthly meeting and made some important decisions.

It was a celebratory day Thursday for the 1,800 lunchroom workers across Chicago Public Schools whose union contract was unanimously approved by the board, my colleague Reema Amin reports. The vote comes after a year of negotiations, culminating in a $64.8 million contract with Unite Here Local 1, which represents CPS’ lunchroom workers. Not everyone was happy with the board yesterday though — and I encourage you to read more about it in Reema’s story!

Also, we have an exciting development on our “Zine for CPS teens” project. And to make the announcement, I will break out some skills I learned from my City Colleges of Chicago Conversational Spanish 1 class. Here it goes…ahora, tenemos las instrucciones para imprimir nuestro zine disponsible en español!