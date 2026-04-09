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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!

Today’s top story comes from Chalkbeat Ideas and is a Q&A with Dylan Kane, who writes a popular Substack about teaching and learning. He decided to drop screens from his class for a month to see what would happen. Read more below.

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Around Chalkbeat

When a teacher ditched screens, class got harder. That may be why it worked.

When a teacher ditched screens, class got harder. That may be why it worked.

After cutting screens, Colorado teacher Dylan Kane says students put in more effort and he got a clearer view of their thinking in math class.

Free bus fare for students prompts discussion on whether Detroit has enough welcoming spaces for youth

Free bus fare for students prompts discussion on whether Detroit has enough welcoming spaces for youth

A week after the Detroit City Council approved free bus fare for students, member Gabriela Santiago-Romero raised concerns about whether the city’s core is welcoming enough.

Chicago school board names Angel Vélez as new vice president

Chicago school board names Angel Vélez as new vice president

Vélez, who is appointed to the board, will preside over the board in the absence of board president Sean Harden.

What We’re Reading

More than 20,000 third-graders across Indiana participate in Read to the Final Four program, WTHR 

New UIndy degree program hopes to address Indiana’s shortage of school psychologists, WISH-TV

Researchers examine youth gun violence through lens of mental health, IndyStar (Paywall)

Eastern Star Church looking to buy Martin University campus, Mirror Indy

Thumbnail image by Kristen Norman for Chalkbeat

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