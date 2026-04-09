Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!
Today’s top story comes from Chalkbeat Ideas and is a Q&A with Dylan Kane, who writes a popular Substack about teaching and learning. He decided to drop screens from his class for a month to see what would happen. Read more below.
Reach our team: [email protected]
Around Chalkbeat
When a teacher ditched screens, class got harder. That may be why it worked.
After cutting screens, Colorado teacher Dylan Kane says students put in more effort and he got a clearer view of their thinking in math class.
Free bus fare for students prompts discussion on whether Detroit has enough welcoming spaces for youth
A week after the Detroit City Council approved free bus fare for students, member Gabriela Santiago-Romero raised concerns about whether the city’s core is welcoming enough.
Chicago school board names Angel Vélez as new vice president
Vélez, who is appointed to the board, will preside over the board in the absence of board president Sean Harden.
What We’re Reading
Researchers examine youth gun violence through lens of mental health, IndyStar (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Kristen Norman for Chalkbeat