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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, a reporter at Chalkbeat here in Chicago. I hope everyone had a fantastic holiday weekend. Mine left me wondering once again why every weekend can’t be a three-day weekend.
Our lead story today comes from our friends at Borderless Magazine. They profiled a recent Chicago Public Schools graduate who feels fired up about voting in the city’s upcoming school board elections. His determination to get involved springs from his experience translating for his immigrant parents and otherwise helping them navigate a school system that wasn’t always prepared to meet their needs.
From 15West, we also have a fall voter guide for residents with disabilities or other voters needing assistance. More helpful coverage of the high-stakes school board races, coming right up!
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Borderless Magazine: He watched his mother advocate for special ed support in CPS. Now, he’s voting for change
As Chicagoans prepare to elect its school board, first-generation Chicago Public Schools’ alum Froylan Suarez is voting to advocate for more bilingual resources for immigrant families like his.
15West: Chicago school board accessible voter guide
15West's Chicago school board accessible voter guide: Find your district, register to vote, choose how and where to cast your ballot, and learn what voting assistance is available.Eleni Chapas / 15 West
WTTW: How this year’s Chicago Board of Education elections will work
WTTW News Explains: How This Year’s Chicago Board of Education Elections Will WorkMatt Masterson / WTTW
Around Chalkbeat
‘The kids simply cannot handle it’: Why New York students are reading fewer books
Schools are shifting away from full novels to excerpts to prep students for state exams and accommodate lower stamina for reading.
Huge homeschool enrichment program closes in Colorado, following stricter rules and demise of authorizer
A publicly funded homeschool enrichment program that served nearly 2,800 students last year has closed for now, according to an email from the group’s CEO.
As Michigan reading scores fall again, state superintendent is clear: ‘We need to improve.’
Results of the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, or M-STEP, show students continue to struggle with reading but they did slightly better in math at some grade levels.
What We’re Reading
Sept. 11 shaped their lives, but they don’t remember it, The New York Times (Paywall)