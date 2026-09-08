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Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova, a reporter at Chalkbeat here in Chicago. I hope everyone had a fantastic holiday weekend. Mine left me wondering once again why every weekend can’t be a three-day weekend.

Our lead story today comes from our friends at Borderless Magazine. They profiled a recent Chicago Public Schools graduate who feels fired up about voting in the city’s upcoming school board elections. His determination to get involved springs from his experience translating for his immigrant parents and otherwise helping them navigate a school system that wasn’t always prepared to meet their needs.