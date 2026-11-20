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Happy Friday! Thanksgiving is just around the corner.

To get us in the holiday spirit, I talked to longtime Memphis teacher Denise Wilson, who runs a weekly food pantry out of Winchester Elementary School.

In January 2025, Wilson started by sending 30 students home each Friday with enough groceries to feed their families. Now, the pantry serves over three-fourths of the students at Winchester.

And ICYMI, Memphis students are falling behind state expectations for growth for the first time in four years. Explore the data here.