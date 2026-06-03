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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from Chalkbeat’s Ideas editor. It’s a Q&A with Iowa Auditor Rob Sand who sees opposition to school vouchers as a winning issue in his campaign for governor. Read more below.

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Around Chalkbeat

The red-state Democrat upending the politics of school vouchers

The red-state Democrat upending the politics of school vouchers

Auditor Rob Sand says Iowa’s voucher-like ESA program lacks oversight and diverts money from public schools. His campaign shows one way Democrats are approaching education politics.

Shootings often rise in Philly when school’s out. Violence prevention groups have plans to change that.

Shootings often rise in Philly when school’s out. Violence prevention groups have plans to change that.

Social media is driving youth gun violence Philadelphia even as shootings fall. This summer, adults are working to provide safe spaces and engaging activities for kids.

Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ closes permanently

Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ closes permanently

Riverstone Academy closed permanently after the last day of school this year because of changes to state law that make the school ineligible for public education funding.

What We’re Reading

Report: 80% of eligible low-income children not served by state’s subsidized childcare programs, Indiana Capital Chronicle

These Indy grads are looking toward the future, Mirror Indy

Job fair set for Indianapolis Public Schools’ bus service provider, WISH-TV

The future of IPS is in the hands of a first-of-its-kind board. Parents are worried, IndyStar (Paywall)

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