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Hello there! I hope you’ve had a refreshing week enjoying the first glimpse of that crisp fall weather.
I’ve spent the past few days digging into MGT, the consulting firm hired by private donors to support the Memphis schools’ state takeover board.
The company raised eyebrows when it presented drafted documents, including an early contract approval process, during an oversight board meeting two weeks ago.
MGT has backed similar state interventions in school districts across the country. One contract notably ended in a lawsuit, and another became the center of a federal investigation.
As always, send any questions and concerns our way at [email protected]. And enjoy the pre-Halloween weekend!
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Local News
This consulting firm is advising Memphis state takeover leaders. Here’s what we know so far.
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