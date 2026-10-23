Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hello there! I hope you’ve had a refreshing week enjoying the first glimpse of that crisp fall weather.

I’ve spent the past few days digging into MGT, the consulting firm hired by private donors to support the Memphis schools’ state takeover board.

The company raised eyebrows when it presented drafted documents, including an early contract approval process, during an oversight board meeting two weeks ago.

MGT has backed similar state interventions in school districts across the country. One contract notably ended in a lawsuit, and another became the center of a federal investigation.