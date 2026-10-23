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Hello there! I hope you’ve had a refreshing week enjoying the first glimpse of that crisp fall weather.

I’ve spent the past few days digging into MGT, the consulting firm hired by private donors to support the Memphis schools’ state takeover board.

The company raised eyebrows when it presented drafted documents, including an early contract approval process, during an oversight board meeting two weeks ago.

MGT has backed similar state interventions in school districts across the country. One contract notably ended in a lawsuit, and another became the center of a federal investigation.

As always, send any questions and concerns our way at [email protected]. And enjoy the pre-Halloween weekend!

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Local News

This consulting firm is advising Memphis state takeover leaders. Here’s what we know so far.

This consulting firm is advising Memphis state takeover leaders. Here’s what we know so far.

Florida-based company MGT previously advised the state takeover of Houston schools, which Tennessee leaders want to use as a model for Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

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