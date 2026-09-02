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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from our national team to examine research around career and technical education, and how to expand it. 

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The promise and limits of career and technical education

The promise and limits of career and technical education

Research links established CTE programs to better graduation and job outcomes. But new evidence suggests schools may struggle to reproduce those benefits.

Fresh faces, AI fears: 4,000 new teachers gear up for NYC’s first day of school

Fresh faces, AI fears: 4,000 new teachers gear up for NYC’s first day of school

More than 4,000 new NYC teachers gathered for orientation as educators await new city guidance on student use of artificial intelligence.

How Whitney Houston’s funeral director got a $700,000 deal with Newark schools to teach food service

How Whitney Houston’s funeral director got a $700,000 deal with Newark schools to teach food service

Critics ask why Newark Public Schools awarded a contract for hotel and food-service training to a funeral home director who’s handled services for celebrities like Whitney Houston.

What We’re Reading

Nearly 80% of IPS eighth-graders earned high school credit using new program, WISH-TV

Fishers High School’s marching band to participate in 2028 Rose Parade, FOX 59

It’s been 2 years since IUPUI split. How are students feeling? Mirror Indy

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