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Happy Friday!
It’s Makiya Seminera, here for Chalkbeat Chicago, and man, what a way to close out the first week back to school in the city! Yesterday was jam-packed with so much news, I wouldn’t blame you for missing something. With that being said, let’s cut to the chase!
The biggest headline from yesterday comes from our bureau chief, Becky Vevea, who reported that Jennifer Custer has dropped out of the Chicago Board of Education presidential race. The withdrawal might come as a shock for some, especially considering Custer didn’t face any petition challenges to prevent her from getting on the ballot this summer. She cited an expected influx of involvement from special interest groups in the race as a factor in her decision — a fight Custer said she “did not want to put [her] family, endorsers, volunteers, and supporters through.”
So … then there were four. Chicago residents will now have a narrowed choice between Jessica Biggs, Hilario Dominguez, Victor Henderson, and Sendhil Revuluri.
While Becky got out the news on the seismic shift in the school board president’s race, Mila Koumpilova covered this week’s Chicago Board of Education meeting. The big news to come out of yesterday’s session was the board’s continued delay on considering whether an extra few million dollars will be diverted to Chicago Arts High School, formerly known as ChiArts. CPS is in charge of reviving the integrated arts high school after its financial troubles under an independent operator last year.
And in my corner of the world, Chicago school board member Angel Gutierrez broke from most of his peers over an increasingly debated issue: whether Gov. JB Pritzker should opt Illinois into the Trump administration’s federal tax-credit scholarship. The board denounced the program earlier this year, but Gutierrez says dodging the program will just result in missed funding opportunities for Illinois students.
One more thing: We have less than a week left in Chalkbeat’s back-to-school membership campaign. By becoming a member before the end of the month, you help fund our team’s persistent efforts to get you the education stories that matter most, even when there’s enough breaking news to make our heads spin. We love doing this work, and if you appreciate our efforts, consider becoming a Chalkbeat member.
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Local News
Jennifer Custer drops out of race for Chicago school board president
The former teacher and administrator has represented Chicago’s Far North West Side since 2025. She did not make an endorsement, but left open the possibility of doing so.
Chicago school board delays proposal to steer more dollars to Chicago Arts High School
Last school year, the Chicago school board voted to absorb Chicago Arts High School, a contract school known as ChiArts at the time. Some board members think the district should steer additional resources to more fully preserve its conservatory program.
Illinois education advocates grow more divided on Pritzker’s impending federal tax-credit program choice
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will have to decide by the end of the year whether he will opt the state into Donald Trump’s federal tax-credit scholarship program.
Around Chalkbeat
Virtual school enrollment has doubled in recent years, following pandemic-era surge
About 1 in 80 public school students now attends a fully virtual school. Research has raised concerns about the academic quality of online learning.
Newark’s chronic absenteeism rate drops to 8.5%. Here’s what district leaders say is working.
Newark Public Schools’ chronic absenteeism rate takes the sharpest turnaround. Here’s what district leaders say is working.
Indianapolis Public Schools reverses no-zero grading policy
Indianapolis Public Schools implemented a no-zero grading policy in 2020. The district is reversing the policy but still giving students multiple opportunities on assignments.
What We’re Reading
U.S. House committee reviewing whether CPS policies that support transgender students violate federal law, WBEZ
Canada Hires U.S. Scholars From Harvard and Other Top Universities, The New York Times (Paywall)