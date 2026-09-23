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Good morning! Melissa here with your Wednesday round-up.

Memphis and state lawyers are gearing up for their day in federal court next week. A federal judge will hear arguments over who should control Memphis-Shelby County Schools while a lengthy legal battle over the state’s takeover law winds its way through the courts.

If you’ve lost track of where exactly the Memphis schools takeover stands right now, you’re not alone. Read more here to get up to speed ahead of the pivotal Oct. 2 hearing.