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Good morning! Melissa here with your Wednesday round-up.

Memphis and state lawyers are gearing up for their day in federal court next week. A federal judge will hear arguments over who should control Memphis-Shelby County Schools while a lengthy legal battle over the state’s takeover law winds its way through the courts.

If you’ve lost track of where exactly the Memphis schools takeover stands right now, you’re not alone. Read more here to get up to speed ahead of the pivotal Oct. 2 hearing.

Got other questions you need answered about the state takeover or control of MSCS? Drop us a line at [email protected] or reply to this email, and we’ll help you track down the answer.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

4 things to know as the Memphis schools state takeover lawsuit progresses

4 things to know as the Memphis schools state takeover lawsuit progresses

Who gets to control Memphis schools while a federal lawsuit over Tennessee’s new school takeover law plays out in court?
Tennessee schools still miss farm-to-school grant eliminated in 2025 as USDA rolls out new programs

Tennessee schools still miss farm-to-school grant eliminated in 2025 as USDA rolls out new programs

The loss of the federal Local Food for Schools funding in 2025 was a “huge blow” to some Tennessee school nutrition programs.

Around Chalkbeat

Here’s what happens when colleges make the SAT optional

Here’s what happens when colleges make the SAT optional

Test scores predict academic success to some extent, but making them optional in admissions can help some disadvantaged students.
This state is taking action against K-12 grade inflation

This state is taking action against K-12 grade inflation

Worried that grade floors and no-zeros policies were hurting students and undermining the value of a high school diploma, South Carolina lawmakers took action.
Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them

Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them

Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program reached 80,000 students in 2025–26, with more vouchers going to families making over $100,000 while low-income participation dropped.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS

Before the Pacing Guide, Build the Circle

How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school

By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University

What We’re Reading

Former MNPS teacher plans to continue bringing her concerns about grade-fixing to the Metro School Board, WPLN

Where do they stand? Tennessee House District 68 candidates on schools, cost of housing, health care, Clarksville Now

Tennessee earns ‘C’ grade for school cell phone law in new report, WKRN

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