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Good morning! Melissa here with your Wednesday round-up.
Memphis and state lawyers are gearing up for their day in federal court next week. A federal judge will hear arguments over who should control Memphis-Shelby County Schools while a lengthy legal battle over the state’s takeover law winds its way through the courts.
If you’ve lost track of where exactly the Memphis schools takeover stands right now, you’re not alone. Read more here to get up to speed ahead of the pivotal Oct. 2 hearing.
Got other questions you need answered about the state takeover or control of MSCS? Drop us a line at [email protected] or reply to this email, and we’ll help you track down the answer.
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Local News
4 things to know as the Memphis schools state takeover lawsuit progresses
Tennessee schools still miss farm-to-school grant eliminated in 2025 as USDA rolls out new programs
Around Chalkbeat
Here’s what happens when colleges make the SAT optional
This state is taking action against K-12 grade inflation
Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school
By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University
What We’re Reading
Former MNPS teacher plans to continue bringing her concerns about grade-fixing to the Metro School Board, WPLN
Where do they stand? Tennessee House District 68 candidates on schools, cost of housing, health care, Clarksville Now