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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
We are so excited that our student-led P.S. Weekly podcast is back. In this week’s episode, you’ll hear all about Hunter College High School, one of the most competitive public high schools in New York City — and also one of its least diverse.
The school’s student poverty rate was the lowest of any public high school in the city. But its lack of socioeconomic as well as racial diversity doesn’t get as much attention as Stuyvesant’s or other specialized high schools in the five boroughs. A group of Hunter students are trying to change that.
In other news, if you’re waiting for the 2026-27 school calendar, you’ll have to wait just a little longer. Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels said it will come out next week.
And PSA: Today is the last day to fill out the annual school survey. Here’s your chance to share your thoughts on your school.
Local News
Beyond the SHSAT: The invite-only public school admissions test nobody talks about
P.S. Weekly producers Roberto Bailey and Zoe George explore how Hunter College High School is one of the most competitive public high schools in New York City — and also one of its least diverse.
Where is NYC’s 2026-27 public school calendar? Kamar Samuels says it’s coming next week.
NYC families are still waiting for the 2026-27 calendar. Chancellor Kamar Samuels says it should be released by next week.
Around Chalkbeat
‘It’s enough already’: Newark lawmaker pushes back on GOP scrutiny
At a tense Assembly budget hearing on Wednesday, Republican lawmakers’ questioning returned repeatedly to the state’s largest school district.
These 4 Detroit district schools are closing. What will happen to their students?
The closure of four small DPSCD schools at the end of this school year will save the district between $10 million-$19 million, officials say.
Cesar Chavez Elementary in Back of the Yards to be renamed — and neighbors can weigh in
Chicago Public Schools is renaming the Cesar E. Chavez Multicultural Academic Center after the famed farmworkers’ rights activist was accused of rape and sexual abuse.
What We’re Reading
NYC parents tell Mayor Mamdani: ‘Slow your horses’ on AI in the classroom, The New York Daily News
Mamdani Turns to Private Donors in His Push to Expand Free Child Care, The New York Times
Education expert says New York's Foundation Aid formula update is overdue, NY1/Spectrum News
Thumbnail image courtesy of HCHS4Equity.