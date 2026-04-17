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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

We are so excited that our student-led P.S. Weekly podcast is back. In this week’s episode, you’ll hear all about Hunter College High School, one of the most competitive public high schools in New York City — and also one of its least diverse.

The school’s student poverty rate was the lowest of any public high school in the city. But its lack of socioeconomic as well as racial diversity doesn’t get as much attention as Stuyvesant’s or other specialized high schools in the five boroughs. A group of Hunter students are trying to change that.

In other news, if you’re waiting for the 2026-27 school calendar, you’ll have to wait just a little longer. Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels said it will come out next week.