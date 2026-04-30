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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from our national team. It started with a simple idea: What if we asked five superintendents to forward us all the sales pitches in their email inbox from one day?

Read more below to see what happened next.

Let us know what you think of this story. Email the team: [email protected]

Around Chalkbeat

How the AI-enabled race for taxpayer money starts in a superintendent’s inbox

How the AI-enabled race for taxpayer money starts in a superintendent’s inbox

Education technology companies are using AI to ramp up aggressive marketing tactics as they compete for school districts’ limited dollars.

Chalkbeat Ideas Roundup: Did education reform work? Plus research, reading, and politics

Chalkbeat Ideas Roundup: Did education reform work? Plus research, reading, and politics

Did school reform help students? This Chalkbeat Ideas roundup also explores shaky education research, Democrats’ standing on schools, free books, and college closures.

Tech glitches disrupt state math exams across New York

Tech glitches disrupt state math exams across New York

Tech problems blocked many students from logging into New York’s grade 3-8 math exams, forcing delays and raising fresh concerns about the shift to computer-based testing.

What We’re Reading

IU, Purdue students honored for censorship fight — but future is unclear, IndyStar (Paywall)

Severe storm damages Greenwood Community High School auditorium, WISH-TV

New childcare alliance aims to help childcare providers on Indy's east side, WTHR

Exclusive: Most Homeschoolers Also Use An Array of Resources, Data Shows, The 74

Thumbnail illustration by Thomas Wilburn / Chalkbeat

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