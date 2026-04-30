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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from our national team. It started with a simple idea: What if we asked five superintendents to forward us all the sales pitches in their email inbox from one day?
Read more below to see what happened next.
Let us know what you think of this story. Email the team: [email protected]
Around Chalkbeat
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Tech glitches disrupt state math exams across New York
Tech problems blocked many students from logging into New York’s grade 3-8 math exams, forcing delays and raising fresh concerns about the shift to computer-based testing.
What We’re Reading
IU, Purdue students honored for censorship fight — but future is unclear, IndyStar (Paywall)
Thumbnail illustration by Thomas Wilburn / Chalkbeat