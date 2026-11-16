Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hello! Happy Monday! It’s Becky Vevea, Chicago bureau chief for Chalkbeat.
Our reporters aren’t just in your inbox. We are in classrooms, school board meetings, and wherever important education decisions are made. This week, we’ll be keeping an eye on Springfield as lawmakers head back for the start of a short veto session. Help us keep showing up for kids and teachers. We are looking for 100 new donors to help unlock an additional $2,000 in matching funds. Donate today.
Now, onto an analysis of the midterms by our colleague Matt Barnum. He reviewed a range of polls and election results to ask: how much did education play a role in Democrats taking back control of Congress? Read his full take.
Kids and teachers need Chalkbeat. We need you. Help us raise $55,000 by Dec. 31 so we can keep bringing readers like you the independent education journalism that our schools need.
Around Chalkbeat
Did education help power the blue wave? Here’s what the polls say
AI tools might help teachers. Students? Not so much, research review finds
In split vote, Denver school board approves closure of Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy
What We’re Reading
Without more state funding, CPS plans to lay off 280 rehired staff in December, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Reply
or to participate