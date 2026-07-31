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Hello and happy last Friday of the summer, for Memphians at least.

Memphis-Shelby County students head back to their classrooms next week, as contention over the district’s leadership and recent results from a $6 million forensic audit continue to play out.

That means even more eyes are on MSCS progress and pitfalls this year. To stay in the loop, here are five storylines to watch as school begins.

What education stories are you keeping a tab on or want to hear more about? Send us a message at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

State takeover, an audit and more school closures: Five Memphis stories to watch as classes begin

State takeover, an audit and more school closures: Five Memphis stories to watch as classes begin

Memphis-Shelby County Schools is still facing a state takeover. But for now, district leaders are focusing on math achievement and a response to the forensic audit.

Around Chalkbeat

How a years-long rise in teacher turnover reshaped American classrooms

How a years-long rise in teacher turnover reshaped American classrooms

A new data analysis of 21 states reveals years of high teacher turnover. Stagnant pay, difficult student behavior, and a lack of flexibility continue to drive educator attrition.

What We’re Reading

SpaceXAI offered major construction upgrades to Memphis schools. What happened? Daily Memphian (Paywall)

MNPS denies renewed application of four charter schools, citing financial strains on the district, WPLN

Tennessee lands in middle tier for early education system, study finds, The Tennessean (Paywall)

This Teacher Is Using Jimothy, the Viral Raccoon, to Teach Kids Inclusivity, EducationWeek

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