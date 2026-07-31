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Hello and happy last Friday of the summer, for Memphians at least.

Memphis-Shelby County students head back to their classrooms next week, as contention over the district’s leadership and recent results from a $6 million forensic audit continue to play out.

That means even more eyes are on MSCS progress and pitfalls this year. To stay in the loop, here are five storylines to watch as school begins.