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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Hope you had a great long weekend.
Football season is here, and our top story comes from our colleagues in Philly where coaches are learning trauma-informed methods “that teach players to pause before their emotions spiral into disorder or, in the worst case, violence.”
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Around Chalkbeat
To change football culture, Philly’s high school coaches tackle emotions
A training program for coaches in Philadelphia seeks to help players deal with trauma off the field.
‘The kids simply cannot handle it’: Why New York students are reading fewer books
Schools are shifting away from full novels to excerpts to prep students for state exams and accommodate lower stamina for reading.
As Michigan reading scores fall again, state superintendent is clear: ‘We need to improve.’
Results of the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, or M-STEP, show students continue to struggle with reading but they did slightly better in math at some grade levels.