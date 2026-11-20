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Good morning!
It’s Makiya Seminera with Chalkbeat Chicago. School districts across the country are dealing with tightening budgets, leaving officials to make tough decisions on where to make cuts. School closures have long been a part of the debate on alleviating school districts’ financial burdens, but in Philadelphia, the city’s superintendent pitched a different approach.
That strategy included eliminating more than 200 substitute teacher positions as a way to save about $13 million last year, Chalkbeat Philadelphia bureau chief Carly Sitrin reports. But now, the city’s school board has approved a contract with a substitute staffing company … for $11 million. The reversal is notable as the district grapples with a burgeoning amount of substitute requests in a year, as shown in the data included in Carly’s story.
I’m curious to get your thoughts on how Chicago Public Schools handles its demand for substitutes. Any interesting stories or tips on the matter? Let us know by replying to this email.
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Philly cut substitute teacher roles to save money. Now the district wants $11 million more for them.
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