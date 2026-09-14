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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea, bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago.
Today’s top story is highlighting a piece you might have missed last week from my colleague Trenton Daniel, a senior reporter with our sister newsroom Healthbeat. According to his reporting, the federal government is embarking on a $50 million research project looking at how young people and even babies in utero were impacted by air quality and other environmental issues near Ground Zero.
Some 40,000 children lived in Lower Manhattan and western Brooklyn during 9/11 and attended many schools and daycare centers in the area, including Stuyvesant High School and Children’s Discovery Center at the World Trade Center.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Federal program wants to study young people whose health was affected by the 9/11 attacks
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