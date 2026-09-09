Families, take note: If your kids’ OMNY cards stopped working last week, you are not alone. Despite promises that the student transit passes would work at least 365 days, they actually stopped working on Aug. 31. Student athletes already reporting to school for practice, as well as others, were caught off guard. Now, families are left footing the bill — or risking turnstile jumping — until new passes are distributed once school starts Thursday. Student activists from Transportation Alternatives plan to hold a “student OMNY funeral” today on the steps of the Education Department’s Tweed Courthouse headquarters to protest the “untimely death” of their cards.