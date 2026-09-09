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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
NYC teachers: Hope your first day back went well. NYC students: Good luck tomorrow!
Families, take note: If your kids’ OMNY cards stopped working last week, you are not alone. Despite promises that the student transit passes would work at least 365 days, they actually stopped working on Aug. 31. Student athletes already reporting to school for practice, as well as others, were caught off guard. Now, families are left footing the bill — or risking turnstile jumping — until new passes are distributed once school starts Thursday. Student activists from Transportation Alternatives plan to hold a “student OMNY funeral” today on the steps of the Education Department’s Tweed Courthouse headquarters to protest the “untimely death” of their cards.
NYC students: Let us know how this has affected you. Drop us a line at [email protected].
And ICYMI, Mayor Mamdani appointed Erica Phillips as the new deputy chancellor for the Education Department’s Division of Early Childhood Education. Phillips is a nonprofit leader with a history of supporting family childcare providers.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
NYC student OMNY cards expired early, leaving families confused and paying out-of-pocket
NYC student OMNY cards appeared to have stopped working on Aug. 31 despite agency claims they last 365 days a year, leaving student athletes and others facing unexpected transit costs.
2-K, contract delays, pay parity: Mamdani taps new early childhood education head at critical moment
Erica Phillips will step into a challenging role managing the sprawling childcare system and expanding Mamdani’s new free program for 2-year-olds.
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Superintendent Roger León welcomed students back Tuesday as Newark schools began a year marked by new cellphone restrictions and concerns about immigration enforcement.
What We’re Reading
Mamdani’s top task to fix NYC schools: make kids show up, The New York Post (Opinion)
The foundation of friendship: Connecting with others through reading helped me adjust to life in the U.S., Youth Communication (Opinion)