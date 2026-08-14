This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hello there! Happy Friday.

Tennessee Republicans say a pending state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools is what’s needed to end years of academic underperformance and leadership dysfunction.

But what do Memphis students actually need to succeed?

If that question keeps you up at night like it does me, RSVP to our virtual event on Aug. 31. I’ll be sitting down with four local education experts to talk concrete solutions.

Plus, are you a current or former MSCS teacher? I’d love to hear more about your experience. Reach out to [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat

Local News

What do Memphis schools need to succeed? Join our virtual event to find out.

What do Memphis schools need to succeed? Join our virtual event to find out.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools are facing a potential state takeover and low test scores. Join our live virtual event on Aug. 31 to discuss the path toward student success.

Around Chalkbeat

NYC’s unexplained test score swings prompt experts to question reading results

NYC’s unexplained test score swings prompt experts to question reading results

Experts say New York’s sharp swings in elementary reading scores are unusual and deserve scrutiny after last year’s gains reversed.

The Chicago Board of Education voted to reverse layoffs, but CPS says not all positions can be restored

The Chicago Board of Education voted to reverse layoffs, but CPS says not all positions can be restored

The board approved a budget that assumes it will get more state money, but that wouldn’t be enough to rehire all staffers who got pink slips.

What We’re Reading

How some Tennessee districts are adding panic alarms for school safety, WPLN

Grant-funded program to bring cooking labs, fresh local foods to Northwest Tennessee schools, Tennessee Lookout

Knox County Schools has this few teacher vacancies - a first in years, Knoxville News Sentinel (Paywall)

More Early Childhood Programs Are Providing Free Housing to Teaching Staff, The 74

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right