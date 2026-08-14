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Hello there! Happy Friday.
Tennessee Republicans say a pending state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools is what’s needed to end years of academic underperformance and leadership dysfunction.
But what do Memphis students actually need to succeed?
If that question keeps you up at night like it does me, RSVP to our virtual event on Aug. 31. I’ll be sitting down with four local education experts to talk concrete solutions.
Plus, are you a current or former MSCS teacher? I’d love to hear more about your experience. Reach out to [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
What do Memphis schools need to succeed? Join our virtual event to find out.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools are facing a potential state takeover and low test scores. Join our live virtual event on Aug. 31 to discuss the path toward student success.
Around Chalkbeat
NYC’s unexplained test score swings prompt experts to question reading results
Experts say New York’s sharp swings in elementary reading scores are unusual and deserve scrutiny after last year’s gains reversed.
The Chicago Board of Education voted to reverse layoffs, but CPS says not all positions can be restored
The board approved a budget that assumes it will get more state money, but that wouldn’t be enough to rehire all staffers who got pink slips.
What We’re Reading
Grant-funded program to bring cooking labs, fresh local foods to Northwest Tennessee schools, Tennessee Lookout
Knox County Schools has this few teacher vacancies - a first in years, Knoxville News Sentinel (Paywall)