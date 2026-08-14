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Hello there! Happy Friday.

Tennessee Republicans say a pending state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools is what’s needed to end years of academic underperformance and leadership dysfunction.

But what do Memphis students actually need to succeed?

If that question keeps you up at night like it does me, RSVP to our virtual event on Aug. 31. I’ll be sitting down with four local education experts to talk concrete solutions.