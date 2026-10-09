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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea, bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago.

Today, I’m thrilled to share one of the most fun projects I’ve worked on in my journalism career: a zine! A zine for students! A zine for students to better understand the school board! It’s the brain child of our wonderful reporter Makiya Seminera, brought to life by artist Kelly Wang. You can check it out and print your own copy in English or Spanish. Also, we want students to share their questions and feedback for the soon-to-be fully-elected school board here.

For so many students, the school board can feel really distant from their day-to-day. But Reporter Reema Amin has an update from a newly formed school board committee which unanimously voted Thursday to send a new student fees policy to the full 21-member board for a vote. The policy would standardize how such fees are charged and collected at all CPS schools. Read the full story.

Heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Monday for Indigenous Peoples' Day, so you won't see our newsletter in your inbox. We'll be back bright and early Tuesday.

Want to reach us in the meantime? Send us a note at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Chicago Public Schools wants to standardize school fees

Chicago Public Schools wants to standardize school fees

The board’s new finance committee recommended the proposed changes be approved at the board’s full Oct. 22 meeting.
How is Chalkbeat Chicago informing CPS students about its school board? Zines for teens.

How is Chalkbeat Chicago informing CPS students about its school board? Zines for teens.

Through Chalkbeat Chicago’s zine, Chicago Public Schools students have a new way to learn about the school board elections. The free resource can be printed out anywhere.

Around Chalkbeat

Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify

Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify

Elementary school test scores can be misleading, but growth measures have blind spots too. P.S. 307 shows why judging school quality remains difficult.
Dinosaur masks, easels, 1,000 top hats: Inside NYC’s free store for teachers

Dinosaur masks, easels, 1,000 top hats: Inside NYC’s free store for teachers

A visit to the Queens warehouse for the Materials for the Arts program has become a ritual for many local educators.
AI forces coding program to revamp how it prepares Philadelphia students for tech jobs

AI forces coding program to revamp how it prepares Philadelphia students for tech jobs

Launchpad Philly began by teaching high school students how to code. Now, it’s training them in AI skills to help them land jobs.

What We’re Reading

At long last, Chicago school board puts its committees to work, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

Mayor Brandon Johnson supports Chicago school board president candidate Hilario Dominguez despite allegations, CBS News

Hundreds of Lincoln Park High students walk out in solidarity with Jane Doe in Cornell rape case, Chicago Sun-Times

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