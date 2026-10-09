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Hello! It’s Becky Vevea, bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago.
Today, I’m thrilled to share one of the most fun projects I’ve worked on in my journalism career: a zine! A zine for students! A zine for students to better understand the school board! It’s the brain child of our wonderful reporter Makiya Seminera, brought to life by artist Kelly Wang. You can check it out and print your own copy in English or Spanish. Also, we want students to share their questions and feedback for the soon-to-be fully-elected school board here.
For so many students, the school board can feel really distant from their day-to-day. But Reporter Reema Amin has an update from a newly formed school board committee which unanimously voted Thursday to send a new student fees policy to the full 21-member board for a vote. The policy would standardize how such fees are charged and collected at all CPS schools. Read the full story.
Heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Monday for Indigenous Peoples' Day, so you won't see our newsletter in your inbox. We'll be back bright and early Tuesday.
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Local News
Chicago Public Schools wants to standardize school fees
How is Chalkbeat Chicago informing CPS students about its school board? Zines for teens.
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What We’re Reading
At long last, Chicago school board puts its committees to work, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Mayor Brandon Johnson supports Chicago school board president candidate Hilario Dominguez despite allegations, CBS News