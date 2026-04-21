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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is about one district that made a common sense, yet not so common change to its tutoring approach and saw striking results. (Fun fact: I used to report on this district as a newspaper reporter roughy a decade ago!)
Read more below.
What tutoring questions do you have for us? Reach our team: [email protected]
Around Chalkbeat
Some students get tutoring but end up as ‘intervention lifers.’ This common sense tactic could help.
Supplemental materials that offer students different ways to approach the same topic could end up confusing struggling learners more.
U.S. Supreme Court to take Colorado case about public funding for Catholic preschools that bar LGBTQ families
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Colorado case alleging religious discrimination against two Catholic preschools that wanted to join the state-funded preschool case but didn’t want to admit students from LGBTQ families.
Memphis schools takeover push could target other Tennessee districts
Tennessee Republicans are moving forward with state takeover legislation that will seize major controls of the Memphis district from the elected school board.
What We’re Reading
Indiana college ID voting ban goes back into effect as injunction is stayed, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Why Black superintendents feel pressure to earn doctorates for the job, Indianapolis Recorder
Thumbnail image is courtesy of Knox County Schools