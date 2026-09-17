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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

A major rift is forming between Gov. Kathy Hochul and key labor allies ahead of the November election. Teachers unions and civil rights groups, including the NAACP, are demanding that Hochul reverse course and opt New York out of a federal tax-credit scholarship program taking effect in 2027. Labor leaders warn the policy functions like a voucher program that selectively benefits private institutions. Hochul’s office, however, insists the program will help students without draining state education funds.

What do you think? Drop us a line: [email protected].

One more thing: AI is moving into schools fast. So is the backlash to screen time. Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about this tension and the technology choices schools are making right now. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!

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Local News

Teachers unions press New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject federal school choice program

Teachers unions press New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject federal school choice program

Teachers unions and civil rights groups are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to reverse her plan to join a federal tax-credit scholarship program that can fund private school tuition.

Around Chalkbeat

Trump administration proposes stripping private colleges of tax-exempt status over DEI policies

Trump administration proposes stripping private colleges of tax-exempt status over DEI policies

The Trump Administration proposed a rule this month that would end the tax-exempt status of private universities with diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.
Fewer Philly students are getting shot, but risks are higher for those at cyber charters, alternative schools

Fewer Philly students are getting shot, but risks are higher for those at cyber charters, alternative schools

Philadelphia district researchers looked at where and when students get shot, and how risk differs by school type. Here’s what the data show.

What We’re Reading

Education chancellor weighs plans for 30K students in small NYC schools, Gothamist

A New York City Comic Book Offers Tips on Rights and ICE Encounters, New York Times

What Massachusetts’s Portrait of a Learner Gets Right (and New York’s Doesn’t), Education Next

Teachers Want Screen Time Limits in School, Too, New York Times

NYC high school seniors can apply to CUNY for free this fall: Here’s who qualifies, Staten Island Advance (Paywall)

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