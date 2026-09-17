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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

A major rift is forming between Gov. Kathy Hochul and key labor allies ahead of the November election. Teachers unions and civil rights groups, including the NAACP, are demanding that Hochul reverse course and opt New York out of a federal tax-credit scholarship program taking effect in 2027. Labor leaders warn the policy functions like a voucher program that selectively benefits private institutions. Hochul’s office, however, insists the program will help students without draining state education funds.

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