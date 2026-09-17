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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
A major rift is forming between Gov. Kathy Hochul and key labor allies ahead of the November election. Teachers unions and civil rights groups, including the NAACP, are demanding that Hochul reverse course and opt New York out of a federal tax-credit scholarship program taking effect in 2027. Labor leaders warn the policy functions like a voucher program that selectively benefits private institutions. Hochul’s office, however, insists the program will help students without draining state education funds.
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One more thing: AI is moving into schools fast. So is the backlash to screen time. Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about this tension and the technology choices schools are making right now. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!
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Local News
Teachers unions press New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to reject federal school choice program
Around Chalkbeat
Trump administration proposes stripping private colleges of tax-exempt status over DEI policies
Fewer Philly students are getting shot, but risks are higher for those at cyber charters, alternative schools
What We’re Reading
Teachers Want Screen Time Limits in School, Too, New York Times
NYC high school seniors can apply to CUNY for free this fall: Here’s who qualifies, Staten Island Advance (Paywall)