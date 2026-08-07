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Good morning from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana.

Superintendents are getting inundated with AI pitches for educational tools while at the same time facing pressure to limit screen time. It’s all part, as my colleague Lily Altavena wrote back in April, of “a confusing moment for education and technology.”

Leading your inbox today is a Q&A with a leader in the classroom and technology space, the CEO of the International Society for Transforming Education (which happens to be previously known as the International Society for Technology in Education).