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Good morning from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana.
Superintendents are getting inundated with AI pitches for educational tools while at the same time facing pressure to limit screen time. It’s all part, as my colleague Lily Altavena wrote back in April, of “a confusing moment for education and technology.”
Leading your inbox today is a Q&A with a leader in the classroom and technology space, the CEO of the International Society for Transforming Education (which happens to be previously known as the International Society for Technology in Education).
I’m hoping everyone is having a good time returning to school, or preparing to return to school in the coming days! As always, reach our bureau with story ideas and tips at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Q&A: The case against blanket screen-time limits in schools
Hasty adoption helped fuel the backlash against classroom technology, Culatta says. Now schools face the challenge of separating useful tools from ineffective ones.
Memphis 2026 school board election: live updates
The Memphis-Shelby County school board members elected Thursday could hold significantly less power under a pending state takeover of MSCS.
Illinois back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Aug. 7. Here’s what qualifies.
School supplies and children’s clothing will cost less for Illinois families during a sales tax holiday starting Aug. 7. Here’s a back-to-school list of what is eligible.
What We’re Reading
HHS proposes cutting many federal education and health guidelines for Head Start, Washington Post (Paywall)
Lafayette students to receive free meals through 2030, Lafayette Journal & Courier (Paywall)
This state banned nonzero grading policies. Why some schools use them, Education Week (Paywall)