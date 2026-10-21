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Hello! I can’t believe it’s already Wednesday (the news never stops, folks).

In all the flurry about the state takeover of Memphis schools, I’ve been talking to local education leaders about what they think the district needs to succeed and how state intervention fits in.

The latest installment of that series focuses on Britney Thornton, a former Shelby County Commissioner who now works for the pro-takeover parents group, Memphis Lift.

Read more from Thornton here on why she thinks the state takeover is a necessary evil.

And check out past interviews with the new local Memphis school board leaders and former MSCS board member Amber Huett-Garcia. Send your thoughts to [email protected]!

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Memphis schools state takeover paused again

Memphis schools state takeover paused again

A Tennessee chancery court judge halted the oversight board’s control of key Memphis-Shelby County Schools decisions, days after a federal judge lifted his block.
Why this ex-county commissioner supports the state takeover of Memphis schools

Why this ex-county commissioner supports the state takeover of Memphis schools

Britney Thornton left the county commission to join Memphis Lift. She says the status quo must change, and said the MSCS school board suffers from a lack of professionalism.

Around Chalkbeat

For undocumented students, the path from high school to college is shrinking

For undocumented students, the path from high school to college is shrinking

As states and the federal government seek to restrict in-state tuition benefits and career programs, students in college and high school face new financial and legal hurdles.
Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs

Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs

Asian American parents say changes to Montgomery County Public Schools’ magnet admissions policies discriminate against their children. The Supreme Court decision could affect districts nationwide.
The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?

The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?

Competition from brick-and-mortar charter schools and cyber charters is significant, and Philly’s birth rate is falling. But the biggest drivers of the enrollment slump are unclear.

What We’re Reading

Takeover consultant wants MSCS to have a ‘transformational superintendent’ hired by December, Daily Memphian (Paywall)

Tennessee judicial panel dismisses private-school voucher lawsuit, Tennessee Lookout

Educators who use AI say it frees up time to interact with students, K-12 Dive

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