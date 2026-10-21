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Hello! I can’t believe it’s already Wednesday (the news never stops, folks).
In all the flurry about the state takeover of Memphis schools, I’ve been talking to local education leaders about what they think the district needs to succeed and how state intervention fits in.
The latest installment of that series focuses on Britney Thornton, a former Shelby County Commissioner who now works for the pro-takeover parents group, Memphis Lift.
Read more from Thornton here on why she thinks the state takeover is a necessary evil.
And check out past interviews with the new local Memphis school board leaders and former MSCS board member Amber Huett-Garcia. Send your thoughts to [email protected]!
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Local News
Memphis schools state takeover paused again
Why this ex-county commissioner supports the state takeover of Memphis schools
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
Takeover consultant wants MSCS to have a ‘transformational superintendent’ hired by December, Daily Memphian (Paywall)
Tennessee judicial panel dismisses private-school voucher lawsuit, Tennessee Lookout