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Hello! I can’t believe it’s already Wednesday (the news never stops, folks).

In all the flurry about the state takeover of Memphis schools, I’ve been talking to local education leaders about what they think the district needs to succeed and how state intervention fits in.

The latest installment of that series focuses on Britney Thornton, a former Shelby County Commissioner who now works for the pro-takeover parents group, Memphis Lift.