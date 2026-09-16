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Hello! It’s me, Becky Vevea, your friendly, sleepy bureau chief.
My colleague Matt Barnum recently looked at an interesting trend in national education data. Adjusted for inflation, school funding has increased substantially, but teacher salaries have not. Read more from him on why that is.
And later today, we’ll have more on the first televised Chicago school board presidential debate on WTTW last night. My colleague Reema Amin and I were there and got to talk to the candidates, students, and others in the audience.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Q&A: Why teacher pay stagnated, while school spending rose
NYC schools restrict student YouTube access as tech backlash grows
Documents reveal details about Denver school board antisemitic language allegations
What We’re Reading
Chicago School Board President Candidates Talk Budgets, Closures and Why This Election Matters in WTTW Forum, WTTW
Indian Prairie District 204 saw fewer aggression, technology-based student infractions last year, officials say, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)