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Hello! It’s me, Becky Vevea, your friendly, sleepy bureau chief.

My colleague Matt Barnum recently looked at an interesting trend in national education data. Adjusted for inflation, school funding has increased substantially, but teacher salaries have not. Read more from him on why that is.

And later today, we’ll have more on the first televised Chicago school board presidential debate on WTTW last night. My colleague Reema Amin and I were there and got to talk to the candidates, students, and others in the audience.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Around Chalkbeat

Q&A: Why teacher pay stagnated, while school spending rose

Q&A: Why teacher pay stagnated, while school spending rose

Public schools are spending more per student, but teacher pay has not kept pace. Districts have instead expanded staffing.
NYC schools restrict student YouTube access as tech backlash grows

NYC schools restrict student YouTube access as tech backlash grows

NYC is restricting student access to YouTube on school devices, adding to new limits on screen time and generative AI in public schools.
Documents reveal details about Denver school board antisemitic language allegations

Documents reveal details about Denver school board antisemitic language allegations

The school board president and superintendent alleged that Vice President Monica Hunter referred to a colleague as a Zionist and used a derogatory term. Hunter denies it.

What We’re Reading

Chicago School Board President Candidates Talk Budgets, Closures and Why This Election Matters in WTTW Forum, WTTW

Indian Prairie District 204 saw fewer aggression, technology-based student infractions last year, officials say, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

12-year-old student fires gun found in unattended bag on Chicago school bus, man arrested: Police, ABC News

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