Happy Friday! Becky Vevea here. I’m back from camping with my husband and three boys. Feeling pretty itchy from the three dozen mosquito bites on my legs, but grateful for air conditioning and a regular mattress.

Today’s top story is another full circle moment in Chicago’s move toward an elected school board. A decade ago, advocates pushed for a referendum on whether the city should have an elected school board instead of one controlled by the mayor. Yesterday, twelve members of the partially-elected group voted for the first time to put their own advisory referendum questions on the November ballot. One asks voters if they favor a millionaires tax to fund education, and the other is gauging interest in fining vacant land owners in Chicago to generate revenue for CPS. Read Mila Koumpilova’s story.