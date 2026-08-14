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Happy Friday! Becky Vevea here. I’m back from camping with my husband and three boys. Feeling pretty itchy from the three dozen mosquito bites on my legs, but grateful for air conditioning and a regular mattress.
Today’s top story is another full circle moment in Chicago’s move toward an elected school board. A decade ago, advocates pushed for a referendum on whether the city should have an elected school board instead of one controlled by the mayor. Yesterday, twelve members of the partially-elected group voted for the first time to put their own advisory referendum questions on the November ballot. One asks voters if they favor a millionaires tax to fund education, and the other is gauging interest in fining vacant land owners in Chicago to generate revenue for CPS. Read Mila Koumpilova’s story.
What do you think about these revenue-raising proposals? Reply here and let us know!
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Local News
A divided Chicago school board adds referendums on new revenue to November ballot
The referendums on a state millionaires tax and a city tax on vacant land are advisory, meaning they can’t compel the city or state to enact the proposals.
Around Chalkbeat
School funding’s surprising U-shape, the future of work, digital tests, and more: A Chalkbeat Ideas roundup
This Chalkbeat Ideas roundup examines a surprising school funding pattern, where COVID aid went, the genesis of digital testing, and more.
Colorado school district rejects controversial reading curriculum because of errors, Texas focus
The Montezuma-Cortez school board rejected a controversial reading curriculum Tuesday because of concerns that it contains numerous errors and over-emphasizes Texas topics.
NYC’s unexplained test score swings prompt experts to question reading results
Experts say New York’s sharp swings in elementary reading scores are unusual and deserve scrutiny after last year’s gains reversed.
What We’re Reading
He Watched His Mother Advocate For Special Ed Support in CPS. Now, He’s Voting for Change, Borderless Magazine
The Rundown on the Vote for a New Chief Lobbyist, Board Rule