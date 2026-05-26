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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Hope you had a nice holiday weekend, and welcome to the unofficial start of summer.
Today’s newsletter starts with an invite: Join us at 1 p.m. June 11 for a virtual event asking: Has the Trump administration “returned education to the states”? It’s led by our Chalkbeat Ideas editor Matt Barnum and features Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner as one of the panelists. Get more details, and RSVP for free here.
Reach our team: [email protected]
Around Chalkbeat
Millions of students use i-Ready. But many parents view it as a villain in the ed tech fight.
As backlash against technology in the classroom grows, i-Ready software has become a flashpoint in debates over screen time, personalized learning, academic progress, and data privacy.
An upper Manhattan mom was tired of screen time. She convinced 38 schools to take a ‘screen break.’
An upper Manhattan mom teamed up with her superintendent to launch a week-long pilot program cutting classroom tech and boosting recess at 38 schools.
Gov. Bill Lee taps former superintendent, UT trustee for Memphis schools takeover board
Tennessee’s top Republicans will appoint the new oversight board that will have sweeping authority over Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Tennessee’s largest district.
What We’re Reading
Rokita wants ‘teeth’ for Indiana ban on human sexuality content, Indiana Capital Chronicle
As GOP states back Turning Point, unlikely resistance emerges, IndyStar (Paywall)
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