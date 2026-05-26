Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Hope you had a nice holiday weekend, and welcome to the unofficial start of summer.

Today’s newsletter starts with an invite: Join us at 1 p.m. June 11 for a virtual event asking: Has the Trump administration “returned education to the states”? It’s led by our Chalkbeat Ideas editor Matt Barnum and features Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner as one of the panelists. Get more details, and RSVP for free here.