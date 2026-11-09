We are dedicating today’s newsletter to the memory of our dear colleague Mónica Rhor, who passed away last week after a battle with brain cancer. She had an extraordinary impact as an editor, educator, and mother. Whether guiding young reporters from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists or offering a steady hand through difficult assignments, Mónica led with deep empathy and uncompromising craft. “She added a bit of magic to every story she touched,” one of our Chicago colleagues recalled. We invite you to read our remembrance of her life and enduring legacy.