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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
We are dedicating today’s newsletter to the memory of our dear colleague Mónica Rhor, who passed away last week after a battle with brain cancer. She had an extraordinary impact as an editor, educator, and mother. Whether guiding young reporters from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists or offering a steady hand through difficult assignments, Mónica led with deep empathy and uncompromising craft. “She added a bit of magic to every story she touched,” one of our Chicago colleagues recalled. We invite you to read our remembrance of her life and enduring legacy.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Remembering Mónica Rhor: storyteller, mentor, mother, friend
A new coalition of student creators hopes content can stem violence among their peers
What We’re Reading
NYC moves quickly to register childcare providers after delays threatened Mamdani’s 2-K rollout, New York Daily News
It is time for NY to disclose its high school data, City & State (Opinion)
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