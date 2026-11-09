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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

We are dedicating today’s newsletter to the memory of our dear colleague Mónica Rhor, who passed away last week after a battle with brain cancer. She had an extraordinary impact as an editor, educator, and mother. Whether guiding young reporters from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists or offering a steady hand through difficult assignments, Mónica led with deep empathy and uncompromising craft. “She added a bit of magic to every story she touched,” one of our Chicago colleagues recalled. We invite you to read our remembrance of her life and enduring legacy.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Around Chalkbeat

Remembering Mónica Rhor: storyteller, mentor, mother, friend

Remembering Mónica Rhor: storyteller, mentor, mother, friend

Rhor was beloved for her kindness, and for her thoughtful and authoritative approach to editing. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists will honor her life Nov. 17.
A new coalition of student creators hopes content can stem violence among their peers

A new coalition of student creators hopes content can stem violence among their peers

The UPenn Creators for Community Safety Institute is one year into its mission to slow gun violence through social media. Here’s what its youth creators are up to.

What We’re Reading

NYC lawmakers question DOE hiring after Brooklyn jogger’s murder, AMNY

Supreme Court case could affect admissions reforms for NYC specialized schools, Gothamist

NYC moves quickly to register childcare providers after delays threatened Mamdani’s 2-K rollout, New York Daily News

NYC schools’ standoff with Google over AI raises prospect of no search in class, Gothamist

It is time for NY to disclose its high school data, City & State (Opinion)

Multiple children sickened in NYC middle school: FDNY, PIX11

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