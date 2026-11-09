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Good morning. It’s Becky Vevea, Chalkbeat Chicago’s bureau chief, here to share some heartbreaking news. Our beloved colleague, friend, and story editor Mónica Rhor lost a relatively brief battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer on Nov. 1.
Mónica was a rock for me and the entire Chicago team. She lifted us up, supported our work, improved every single story she edited, and helped us all be better humans. She was a steady leader, a terrific journalist, a wonderful friend, and an incredible mother.
It’s impossible to capture in words how devastating it has been to lose Mónica. We have a beautiful Her sister Sylvia posted a beautiful remembrance late last week capturing it well: “She would be reminding everyone to hold on to hope. To keep showing up. To keep fighting fiercely for what is right, with equal parts conviction and compassion. She would tell us never to give up or back down, and certainly, not to lose our fire. ¡No te dejes! Because that was Monica. Nunca se dejó.”
The past week was filled with grief and yet, we all tried to channel Mónica’s spirit. Read more about her inspiring life here.
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