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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the education reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago, with our latest headlines. Today, I wanted to highlight an interesting piece from our colleagues at Chalkbeat Newark, where the district is leaning on a web reality series about its embrace of AI and education technology in hopes of attracting students and teachers.
Newark Public Schools paid more than $250,000 for the three-episode docuseries called "Newark Wonder,” the third that the school district has helped produce after showcasing its culinary and fashion design programs in previous installments. Separately, Newark, which like many other urban districts saw an enrollment dip this year, spent $276,790 on a contract with a marketing firm to recruit students.
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Around Chalkbeat
Newark school district’s new student recruitment strategy is a reality show
Denver Democrats call on nonpartisan school board to reevaluate censure of VP Monica Hunter
Conservative group files lawsuit to stop Amendment 87 alleging it won’t benefit Colorado education
What We’re Reading
Latino neighborhoods see sharpest drop in CPS enrollment, report shows, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Virginia school district shaken by sex abuse claims closes for a week, The New York Times (Paywall)
Three studies in a row show tiny gains from school cell phone bans, The Hechinger Report
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