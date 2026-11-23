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Hello and happy Monday! It’s Becky Vevea serving as a metaphorical pallbearer of sorts today sharing a story by my colleague Reema Amin about the death of mayoral control in Chicago.
The concentrated governance structure existed for more than 30 years. Before this year’s election, Chicago mayors have had the power to choose everyone who sits on the Chicago Board of Education. The state handed over the power in 1995 and in 2021, they took it away when they passed a law phasing in an elected board by 2027.
Given the storied history, Reema takes you on a walk down memory lane and reflects on how mayoral control shaped Chicago Public Schools.
If you have any of your own memories of mayoral control, let us know by replying to this email.
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Local News
Chicago bids goodbye to three decades of mayors controlling public schools
Top Illinois House leaders say not to expect more education funding for public schools in veto session
Chicago principals’ historic three-year contract deal would boost pay and protections against harassment
Around Chalkbeat
Denver school board, superintendent disagree on whether goals should be aspirational or realistic
New York investigation finds no errors behind steep swings in grades 3-5 reading scores
Parents criticize IPS plans to close schools and renegotiate Innovation Network contracts
What We’re Reading
Votes for Chicago's first fully elected school board are in. What you need to know about all 21 races., WBEZ
Chicago family demands accountability after teen injured in school fight at Butler College Prep, ABC7
International Student Enrollment in U.S. Colleges Plunges Again, The New York Times (Paywall)
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