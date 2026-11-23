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Hello and happy Monday! It’s Becky Vevea serving as a metaphorical pallbearer of sorts today sharing a story by my colleague Reema Amin about the death of mayoral control in Chicago.

The concentrated governance structure existed for more than 30 years. Before this year’s election, Chicago mayors have had the power to choose everyone who sits on the Chicago Board of Education. The state handed over the power in 1995 and in 2021, they took it away when they passed a law phasing in an elected board by 2027.

Given the storied history, Reema takes you on a walk down memory lane and reflects on how mayoral control shaped Chicago Public Schools.