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Happy Friday from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!
How do you lead a Black student success plan amid an intense federal backlash against race-based initiatives? It’s a challenge that Chicago Public Schools’ Eugene Robinson Jr. has had to navigate in his first year as the district’s director of Black student success.
Our colleague in Chicago has the Q&A with Robinson as he reflects on his first year in the role. That leads your inbox today.
Reach the bureau with tips at [email protected].
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Around Chalkbeat
Chicago’s Black Student Success Director Eugene Robinson Jr. talks about the initiative’s first year
Chalkbeat spoke with Eugene Robinson Jr., who became the inaugural director of Black student success in 2024, about what he was able to accomplish during the initiative’s first year amid federal backlash against it.
At Hunter College, students tackle garbage — and a new way of shaping policy
The citizens assembly model, used for public decision-making around the world, is gaining traction in New York. Here's how it's being used at Hunter College.
Denver school board to hold special meeting to discuss superintendent’s concerns
Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero expressed several concerns in a June email, including that the school board is getting too involved in administrative matters.