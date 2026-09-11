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Hello! Becky Vevea here.

In CPS, there are a only a handful of schools that offer full-day preschool to 3-year-olds. Families must apply and students are admitted via a lottery. (Disclosure: I did this five years ago and got a robocall the week before the first day of school offering my oldest son a spot in one of these programs. We felt extremely lucky and also panicked that we needed to make a decision in just 48 hours.)

For most parents, the cost of child care is big. Which is partly why, as my colleague Mila Koumpilova reports, some Chicago school board members want to explore how feasible it would be to expand full-day 3K in CPS. Their resolution echos a promise from at least one candidate running to be elected school board president. But CPS CEO Macquline King expressed opposition to the idea, which would be costly for the cash-strapped school district. It’s worth noting that CPS only recently started offering universal 4K. Read the full story.