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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana!  

Leading today’s newsletter is news about federal tax-credit scholarships. Education Secretary Linda McMahon suggested that states could set their own rules around which scholarship groups are included in the program. Indiana has opted into the program, and here’s a refresher by Aleks (from before the state opted in) with more details on what it all could mean. 

Plus, on Friday, RISE INDY awarded scholarships to graduating high schoolers. Watch this reel from Amelia to hear the students’ advice for their younger classmates. 

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Around Chalkbeat

Linda McMahon suggests states could set their own rules for federal tax-credit scholarships

Linda McMahon suggests states could set their own rules for federal tax-credit scholarships

The education secretary told lawmakers states could set rules for scholarship-granting organizations, though the Treasury Department has not finalized requirements.

Billionaire and Republican megadonor is funding scholarships for students at closing Philly schools

Billionaire and Republican megadonor is funding scholarships for students at closing Philly schools

Officials with an organization founded by Jeffrey Yass say the scholarships are intended to provide families with stability. Critics say they’re attempts to lure families away from public schools.

DPSCD to close Thurgood Marshall school next year, district confirms

DPSCD to close Thurgood Marshall school next year, district confirms

Thurgood Marshall Elementary-Middle School on the city’s west side is closing at the end of next school year, DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti confirmed.

What We’re Reading

IPS announces times, locations for free summer meal program for kids, WTHR

Here's how much more IPS pre-K parents will have to pay next year, IndyStar (Paywall)

Workforce Pell Grants: Financial aid coming for low-income Hoosiers pursuing industry credentials, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana foster care youth can now access survivor benefits after aging out, WFYI

Thumbnail image by AFP via Getty Images

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