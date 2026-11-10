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This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago.

Both supporters and opponents of a federal tax credit scholarship program championed by the Trump administration have continued to lobby Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has until Jan. 1 to decide whether to opt in. Joining the initiative would unlock more federal education dollars for the state, but teachers unions and others have said the effort would steer money and students to private schools at the expense of public ones.

Our team at Chalkbeat New York has an update showing that the standoff over the program there has not ended with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to opt in. Now, a state lawmaker has proposed legislation to strip her and future governors of that power.