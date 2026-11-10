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This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the reporters at Chalkbeat here in Chicago.

Both supporters and opponents of a federal tax credit scholarship program championed by the Trump administration have continued to lobby Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has until Jan. 1 to decide whether to opt in. Joining the initiative would unlock more federal education dollars for the state, but teachers unions and others have said the effort would steer money and students to private schools at the expense of public ones.

Our team at Chalkbeat New York has an update showing that the standoff over the program there has not ended with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to opt in. Now, a state lawmaker has proposed legislation to strip her and future governors of that power.

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Around Chalkbeat

NY lawmaker introduces bill to strip Hochul of power over federal tax credit program

NY lawmaker introduces bill to strip Hochul of power over federal tax credit program

After Gov. Kathy Hochul opted into a GOP-backed federal tax credit program, a Democratic state senator proposed legislation to take that authority away from her.
Detroit needs more special education teachers. MSU partnership aims to help.

Detroit needs more special education teachers. MSU partnership aims to help.

Detroit Public Schools Community District and Michigan State University have launched a partnership to meet the growing demand for teachers certified in special education.
School districts that lost Indiana tax referendums confront a tough question: What should we cut?

School districts that lost Indiana tax referendums confront a tough question: What should we cut?

Out of 38 districts that sought tax increases on the Nov. 3 ballot, 26 districts were successful. Schools are in a challenging fiscal climate due to property tax reforms.

What We’re Reading

UChicago rarely expels students found responsible for sexual assault, WBEZ

School closures are accelerating in the US, but more financial pain lies ahead, Associated Press

Senator tells Google to let schools disable AI features in search, The New York Times (Paywall)

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