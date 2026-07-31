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Hello and happy Friday! Carly Sitrin here with Chalkbeat Philly.
Our top story today is about the recent trend of teen takeovers — pop-up events involving large groups of young people that spread on social media and occasionally get broken up by police. Young people say when they get together with groups of friends in public areas, they often feel overly scrutinized and are calling for greater investment in "third spaces," where they can gather safely with friends.
As part of our reporting process, Sammy Caiola and I read many news articles emphasizing the danger of these takeovers. But we found that very few of those stories included the voices of the teens themselves.
For our story, Sammy spoke with a number of thoughtful students who said they understand that things can sometimes get out of hand when kids link up, but that the solution shouldn't be banning them from all public spaces. Read more in the full story here.
Have a question or story idea? Reach us at [email protected].
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Local News
‘You’re not wanted’: Philly teens who feel unwelcome downtown call for more ‘third spaces’ during summer
With a heavy police presence downtown this summer and restrictions on where teens can be, Philadelphia youth say they need more places to hang.
Around Chalkbeat
As more teen boys turn to sports betting, financial literacy teachers rush to show gambling’s real odds
New data shows schools block 140,000 gambling-site visits a month. Financial literacy teachers are rushing to warn teens, particularly boys, about the reality of online sports.
Eric Adams mandated NYC preschools adopt a single curriculum. Under Mamdani, they’re getting more choice.
The mandated curriculum drew backlash from some educators who said it added busywork and diminished their ability to tailor lessons to their students’ needs.
Education Department investigates Denver Public Schools over teacher accused of making students kiss
Denver Public Schools already fired the teacher. The Education Department said the investigation will be one of many that upholds parents’ rights, a Trump administration priority.
What We’re Reading
Addition by subtraction: Philly schools’ controversial closure plan has many ways to fail, City & State PA
What Gen Z actually wants from work and from Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Citizen(Opinion)
How one Philly neighborhood contributed to the city’s historic drop in crime, The Philadelphia Tribune