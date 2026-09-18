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Good morning, I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. This week I learned that even though gun violence is declining citywide, youth aged 22 and under have consistently made up one third of all shooting victims.

Meanwhile my colleague Rebecca Redelmeier was digging deep into why some Philadelphia high schools don’t offer as many high-level courses, arts classes, or language options as others.

Read her featured story here.

Curious or concerned about tech in schools? Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about the rapid expansion of both AI and screen time. This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Philadelphia

Local News

Many Philadelphia high schools offer students few class options. Will closing schools change that?

Many Philadelphia high schools offer students few class options. Will closing schools change that?

Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington has said school closures will mean more-equitable opportunities for high schoolers.
Fewer Philly students are getting shot, but risks are higher for those at cyber charters, alternative schools

Fewer Philly students are getting shot, but risks are higher for those at cyber charters, alternative schools

Philadelphia district researchers looked at where and when students get shot, and how risk differs by school type. Here’s what the data show.

Around Chalkbeat

Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them

Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them

Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program reached 80,000 students in 2025–26, with more vouchers going to families making over $100,000 while low-income participation dropped.
Michigan chronic absenteeism falls again, but more than 1 in 4 students miss too much school

Michigan chronic absenteeism falls again, but more than 1 in 4 students miss too much school

In Michigan, students are considered chronically absent if they miss 10% of the school year, or 18 days in a 180-day year. The statewide rate was 27.2% in 2025-26.
IPS left Enroll Indy. Then, the enrollment system cut fees, but the district didn’t reverse course.

IPS left Enroll Indy. Then, the enrollment system cut fees, but the district didn’t reverse course.

Indianapolis Public Schools left Enroll Indy, in part, saying it will save money. Then, the enrollment system’s board voted to cut costs to the district and charter authorizers.

What We’re Reading

Fewer students, too many schools: Communities confront closures and consolidations, Pennsylvania Capital-Star

An open letter to Fashion District and other Center City businesses, Philadelphia Journalism Collaborative (Opinion)

A New York City Comic Book Offers Tips on Rights and ICE Encounters, The New York Times

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