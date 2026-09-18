Good morning, I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. This week I learned that even though gun violence is declining citywide, youth aged 22 and under have consistently made up one third of all shooting victims.

Meanwhile my colleague Rebecca Redelmeier was digging deep into why some Philadelphia high schools don’t offer as many high-level courses, arts classes, or language options as others.

Read her featured story here.



Curious or concerned about tech in schools? Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about the rapid expansion of both AI and screen time. This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!