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Good morning, I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. This week I learned that even though gun violence is declining citywide, youth aged 22 and under have consistently made up one third of all shooting victims.
Meanwhile my colleague Rebecca Redelmeier was digging deep into why some Philadelphia high schools don’t offer as many high-level courses, arts classes, or language options as others.
Read her featured story here.
Curious or concerned about tech in schools? Join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman on Oct. 1 for a members-only conversation about the rapid expansion of both AI and screen time. This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Many Philadelphia high schools offer students few class options. Will closing schools change that?
Fewer Philly students are getting shot, but risks are higher for those at cyber charters, alternative schools
Around Chalkbeat
Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them
Michigan chronic absenteeism falls again, but more than 1 in 4 students miss too much school
IPS left Enroll Indy. Then, the enrollment system cut fees, but the district didn’t reverse course.
What We’re Reading
Fewer students, too many schools: Communities confront closures and consolidations, Pennsylvania Capital-Star
An open letter to Fashion District and other Center City businesses, Philadelphia Journalism Collaborative (Opinion)
A New York City Comic Book Offers Tips on Rights and ICE Encounters, The New York Times