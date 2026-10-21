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Hello,

I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Happy fall.

The number of students in Philly’s district schools has dropped by nearly 2,500 students from last school year. But the biggest drivers of the enrollment slump are unclear. 

Competition from brick-and-mortar charter schools and cyber charters is significant, and Philly’s birth rate is falling. But tracking where kids go after they leave a district is notoriously difficult.

Here’s everything we know about Philly’s enrollment drop.

Have you registered for our upcoming virtual panel about formerly incarcerated students yet? It’s based on my reporting, and it’s going to be a vital discussion co-moderated by a local youth. It’s free, so sign up now.

As usual, you can reach us at [email protected]

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?

The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?

Competition from brick-and-mortar charter schools and cyber charters is significant, and Philly’s birth rate is falling. But the biggest drivers of the enrollment slump are unclear.

Around Chalkbeat

Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs

Supreme Court takes up case that could change how schools select students for magnet programs

Asian American parents say changes to Montgomery County Public Schools’ magnet admissions policies discriminate against their children. The Supreme Court decision could affect districts nationwide.
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IPS board candidates discuss school closures, AI, and legislative funding at forum

The creation of the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation, the possibility of school closures, and funding challenges for IPS have created a unique political environment for the 15 candidates.
New Jersey picks Rutgers to lead social media research center

New Jersey picks Rutgers to lead social media research center

Gov. Mikie Sherrill seeks to curb negative effects of social media on young people.

What We’re Reading

William Penn School District reinstates some sports teams following suspensions, WHYY (Paywall, Opinion)

National Teachers of the Year Will Help Aspiring Teachers Earn Degrees—for Free, EducationWeek (Paywall)

As an Oregon community mourns 4 killed in school shooting, 2 wounded survivors remain hospitalized, Associated Press

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