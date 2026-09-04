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Good morning from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana.
In working on today’s lead story, I was looking for a community that may have the odds stacked against it. One with a good amount of farmland, and ideally one that had rejected an operating referendum before.
That’s how I found myself up in Lowell last month, where the superintendent was trying to spell out the implications of property tax reforms state lawmakers enacted last year. Across the state, districts are scrambling to educate residents on the complex school finance system as they face particularly dire consequences if voters don’t pass tax increases. In Lowell, that means a loss of school buses.
“This is not just a local issue. This is not a mismanagement of Tri-Creek funds,” Superintendent Andy Anderson said at the town hall I observed. “It’s not because Tri-Creek is top heavy. This is a result of Senate Enrolled Act 1.”
But while in Lowell, I also encountered residents hesitant about giving the district more money — or at least understanding of their neighbors who might vote against it. Especially as they, too, battle the rising costs of living.
I hope you give this story a read today. And as a heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Monday for Labor Day. You'll see us again in your inbox bright and early Tuesday. Reach the bureau with tips in the meantime at [email protected].
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Local News
Support tax increases for schools as the cost of living rises? Indiana voters face a tough choice.
Across Indiana, school districts are asking residents to support property tax increases for basic services. But residents are feeling economic pressure, too.
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What We’re Reading
Empty cars. Left behind tools. A shattered door. ICE mobilization spreads through Indy, IndyStar (Paywall)
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