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Hello!
I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia.
After much anticipation, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has signed a “bell-to-bell” cell phone ban that will affect school districts statewide beginning in the 2027-2028 school year.
Until now, Philadelphia schools have had the freedom to make their own phone rules. Superintendent Tony Watlington said a district-wide policy is coming.
The ban applies to all public and private schools, with a few exceptions for students with disabilities, medical needs, and English learners.
Get the details in our story.
Also, Chalkbeat held a virtual discussion last night based on my reporting about formerly incarcerated students and their transition back to school. I wrote a recap, which contains the video recording.
As usual, you can reach our team at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
What would help formerly incarcerated youth finish school? More support and accountability, experts say.
Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban
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What We’re Reading
Reading School Board members spent $93K to attend conferences, violated out-of-state travel policies, Spotlight PA
A Penn student journalist is part of a lawsuit against the White House’s ‘ban on free press’, The Philadelphia Inquirer
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