I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia.



After much anticipation, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has signed a “bell-to-bell” cell phone ban that will affect school districts statewide beginning in the 2027-2028 school year.



Until now, Philadelphia schools have had the freedom to make their own phone rules. Superintendent Tony Watlington said a district-wide policy is coming.



The ban applies to all public and private schools, with a few exceptions for students with disabilities, medical needs, and English learners.



Get the details in our story.