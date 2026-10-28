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Hello!

I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

After much anticipation, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has signed a “bell-to-bell” cell phone ban that will affect school districts statewide beginning in the 2027-2028 school year.

Until now, Philadelphia schools have had the freedom to make their own phone rules. Superintendent Tony Watlington said a district-wide policy is coming.

The ban applies to all public and private schools, with a few exceptions for students with disabilities, medical needs, and English learners.

Get the details in our story.

Also, Chalkbeat held a virtual discussion last night based on my reporting about formerly incarcerated students and their transition back to school. I wrote a recap, which contains the video recording.

As usual, you can reach our team at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

What would help formerly incarcerated youth finish school? More support and accountability, experts say.

What would help formerly incarcerated youth finish school? More support and accountability, experts say.

At a Chalkbeat virtual event, experts who work with formerly incarcerated students discussed how to make sure students’ credits transfer as they move between facilities.
Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban

Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban

All public and private schools must adopt bans on student cellphone use during the entire school day, including lunch and recess, by the start of 2027-28 school year.

Around Chalkbeat

Meet the Brooklyn science teacher reshaping climate education across New York City

Meet the Brooklyn science teacher reshaping climate education across New York City

Brooklyn science teacher Sean McFadden won the 2026 Julian Robertson Award for his work shaping NYC climate education and mentoring young men of color.
What parents at a Newark Public Schools enrollment fair want for their children

What parents at a Newark Public Schools enrollment fair want for their children

Newark families, some of whom attended the district’s All Schools Fair, can apply to schools for 2027-28 through the middle of January. They will learn their results in late March.
Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero earns 88 points out of 100 on latest evaluation

Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero earns 88 points out of 100 on latest evaluation

Marrero missed goals related to improving the test scores of Black and Latino students, a long-running concern that the board urged him to address faster.

What We’re Reading

Reading School Board members spent $93K to attend conferences, violated out-of-state travel policies, Spotlight PA

When an invasive fish is also tasty, Maryland schoolkids can help 'eat the problem', NPR

A Penn student journalist is part of a lawsuit against the White House’s ‘ban on free press’, The Philadelphia Inquirer

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