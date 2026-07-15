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Happy official mid-July! For most Tennessee districts, students will be back in their classrooms in less than a month.

But how do school leaders keep those seats full throughout the year? This week, I talked to the principal of Compass Berclair, a Memphis charter school that cut chronic absenteeism rates from over 50% to 1% in the span of four years.