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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story details why some homeschool programs in Colorado are in limbo after changes at the state level.
Plus, Indiana public colleges and universities all agreed to a tuition freeze through this school year.
Reach our team: [email protected].
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Around Chalkbeat
Open or closed? Some Colorado programs for homeschoolers remain in limbo after turbulent summer
More than 40 publicly funded homeschool enrichment programs are in limbo following the demise of their authorizer, Education reEnvisioned Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
NYC schools head toward first day without gradebooks and other software amid tech freeze
NYC principals say an ed tech purchasing freeze is preventing them from renewing online gradebooks and other software just weeks before school starts.
‘We’re going to listen’: Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington sets sights on rebuilding trust
Pressing issues like school closures could overshadow Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington’s academic focus this school year.
What We’re Reading
Indiana in-state tuition freeze continues for second year, Indiana Capital Chronicle