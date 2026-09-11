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Hello from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana.

The data center in Irvington — just hundreds of feet away from Irvington Community Elementary — has sparked plenty of concern about potential health and environmental impacts. But in education, the potential DC Blox site could impact another critical part of school operations: enrollment.

I visited the school and spoke with leaders about their concerns.

On a bittersweet note, this is one of the last stories I’ll be sharing from Chalkbeat — today is my last day, but I’m not going far. I’ll be serving as the education reporter for WFYI, where I’m looking forward to continue covering schools!

If you have my phone number, you still have my correct number (and I hopefully still have yours!). And if you follow my Instagram adventures, I’ll still be posting there. I’ll be back at it soon!

As always, reach the bureau with tips at [email protected].