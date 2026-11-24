Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
With chronic absenteeism still affecting about a third of NYC public school students, some teachers say rules barring attendance from counting toward grades — along with 55% minimum grade floors — make it harder to get students to class. We want to hear from educators across the five boroughs: Tell us how your school's policies are working on the ground.
Communities depend on strong schools. Strong schools depend on strong journalism. Donate any amount today so we can keep providing strong, dependable education news.
Local News
NYC teachers: How do your school’s attendance and grading policies affect student absences? Tell us.
Around Chalkbeat
New Jersey school segregation lawsuit remains unresolved after appeals court ruling
Newark school district’s new student recruitment strategy is a reality show
A college education pays off in Colorado — but not as much as in other states
What We’re Reading
The Great YouTube Crackdown, The Eagle Express (The Laboratory School of Finance and Technology newspaper)
Reply
or to participate