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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

Our colleagues from our National desk have the latest on the federal Department of Education’s civil rights investigations into how the New York City school system handles staff-on-student sexual misconduct claims. It’s part of a national crackdown on "pass the trash" practices — where loopholes in state laws have allowed educators accused of misconduct to teach elsewhere. NYC Education Department officials said they were reviewing the complaint.

Also, we apologize if our link didn’t work for yesterday’s story on how to vet a public school like a reporter. We’re sharing the story again for you today. Please let us know if you have questions about how to research schools and share your suggestions with us: [email protected].

And please come to our event next week on how to research schools. Our team from Chalkbeat and our friends from The City Reporter will present tips from our story for this special event at the Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch on Oct. 15, from 6-7 p.m., in person and live-streamed. RSVP here.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

How to vet NYC public schools like an education reporter: What parents should consider

How to vet NYC public schools like an education reporter: What parents should consider

Learn how to evaluate NYC public schools using survey data, budget reports, and school visits. A comprehensive guide from education journalists at Chalkbeat and The City Reporter.

Around Chalkbeat

U.S. Department of Education investigating school districts’ handling of sexual misconduct claims

U.S. Department of Education investigating school districts’ handling of sexual misconduct claims

Federal civil rights officials are scrutinizing several school districts, including NYC and Jefferson County in Colorado. They say they’re cracking down on “pass the trash” policies.
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What We’re Reading

We're back... to take on THAT Nikole Hannah-Jones essay, School Colors podcast

Faculty frustrations over SyncGrades take center stage at School Leadership Team meeting, The Classic (Townsend Harris High School newspaper)

Planting new roots on the field, Bronx River News (Bronx River High School newspaper)

NYC establishes first permanent ‘School Street’ with new swing gates on block near two Lower Manhattan schools, AMNY

NYC school staffer used $400K in taxpayer cash to buy uniforms for private cheerleading team, New York Daily News

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