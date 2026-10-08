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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

Our colleagues from our National desk have the latest on the federal Department of Education’s civil rights investigations into how the New York City school system handles staff-on-student sexual misconduct claims. It’s part of a national crackdown on "pass the trash" practices — where loopholes in state laws have allowed educators accused of misconduct to teach elsewhere. NYC Education Department officials said they were reviewing the complaint.

Also, we apologize if our link didn’t work for yesterday’s story on how to vet a public school like a reporter. We’re sharing the story again for you today. Please let us know if you have questions about how to research schools and share your suggestions with us: [email protected].