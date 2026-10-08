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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Our colleagues from our National desk have the latest on the federal Department of Education’s civil rights investigations into how the New York City school system handles staff-on-student sexual misconduct claims. It’s part of a national crackdown on "pass the trash" practices — where loopholes in state laws have allowed educators accused of misconduct to teach elsewhere. NYC Education Department officials said they were reviewing the complaint.
Also, we apologize if our link didn’t work for yesterday’s story on how to vet a public school like a reporter. We’re sharing the story again for you today. Please let us know if you have questions about how to research schools and share your suggestions with us: [email protected].
And please come to our event next week on how to research schools. Our team from Chalkbeat and our friends from The City Reporter will present tips from our story for this special event at the Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch on Oct. 15, from 6-7 p.m., in person and live-streamed. RSVP here.
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Local News
How to vet NYC public schools like an education reporter: What parents should consider
Around Chalkbeat
U.S. Department of Education investigating school districts’ handling of sexual misconduct claims
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What We’re Reading
We're back... to take on THAT Nikole Hannah-Jones essay, School Colors podcast
Faculty frustrations over SyncGrades take center stage at School Leadership Team meeting, The Classic (Townsend Harris High School newspaper)
Planting new roots on the field, Bronx River News (Bronx River High School newspaper)
NYC establishes first permanent ‘School Street’ with new swing gates on block near two Lower Manhattan schools, AMNY