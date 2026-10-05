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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Following an initial defeat in August, NYC’s Panel for Educational Policy voted last week to approve the $1.65 million contract extension with tech giant Oracle. City officials pushed heavily for the deal, warning that dropping the software could disrupt mission-critical human resources and enrollment systems across the school system.
However, the vote did not pass without some friction. Activists and board members voiced concerns about the company’s investments in AI and co-founder Larry Ellison’s political ties, signaling an increasingly independent school board willing to push back on tech vendor deals.
EVENT: How to vet an NYC public school like an education reporter
Navigating NYC school admissions can be overwhelming. On Thursday, Oct. 15 (6-7 p.m.), journalists from Chalkbeat and The City Reporter are hosting a free hybrid session at the Brooklyn Public Library (Central Branch) and online. Learn how to dig through public data, cut through the noise, and ask the right questions when evaluating schools. RSVP for free here.
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Local News
NYC school board reluctantly approves $1.65M Oracle contract extension after earlier defeat
Education tax credit rules are here. Will they lure Democratic governors off the fence?
Around Chalkbeat
PA election 2026: Where Shapiro, Garrity stand on school funding, vouchers, and other education issues
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The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom
Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.
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What We’re Reading
Brooklyn Will Soon Have One of the Nation’s Only Middle Schools for LGBTQ Kids, Hell Gate (Paywall)
The most polarizing parenting essay ever? New York Magazine (Paywall)