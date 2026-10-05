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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

Following an initial defeat in August, NYC’s Panel for Educational Policy voted last week to approve the $1.65 million contract extension with tech giant Oracle. City officials pushed heavily for the deal, warning that dropping the software could disrupt mission-critical human resources and enrollment systems across the school system.

However, the vote did not pass without some friction. Activists and board members voiced concerns about the company’s investments in AI and co-founder Larry Ellison’s political ties, signaling an increasingly independent school board willing to push back on tech vendor deals.