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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
New York City’s public schools have about 23,000 fewer K–12 students than they did a year ago, according to preliminary figures from the Education Department. A smaller headcount could help city schools meet state-mandated class size limits, but the broader drop is forcing hard decisions: Officials are starting to float plans to close or merge several under-enrolled campuses, and families are waiting to see whether Mayor Zohran Mamdani will protect school budgets from midyear clawbacks.
What’s happening at your school? How is the enrollment decline affecting your school? Let us know: [email protected].
Also, we have an upcoming event you won’t want to miss: Have American educators been sold a story on how to teach? Chalkbeat editor and columnist Matt Barnum will speak with Emily Hanford about her new season of “Sold a Story.” Be sure to join us Tuesday, Dec. 8 at noon. More details here.
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Local News
NYC public school enrollment drops by 23,000 students, raising tough questions over budgets and closures
Around Chalkbeat
Chicago Public Schools overtime spending surged to $150 million. Watchdog flags oversight gaps.
What We’re Reading
A tech teacher is suing the White House, The Survey (Brooklyn Tech newspaper)
NYC’s new AI guidance leaves college recommendation letters unaddressed, The Classic (Townsend Harris High School newspaper)
New schedule, new emotions, Edison Light (Thomas Edison High School newspaper)
International student enrollment in U.S. colleges plunges again, The New York Times
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