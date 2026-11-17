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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.

New York City’s public schools have about 23,000 fewer K–12 students than they did a year ago, according to preliminary figures from the Education Department. A smaller headcount could help city schools meet state-mandated class size limits, but the broader drop is forcing hard decisions: Officials are starting to float plans to close or merge several under-enrolled campuses, and families are waiting to see whether Mayor Zohran Mamdani will protect school budgets from midyear clawbacks.

What’s happening at your school? How is the enrollment decline affecting your school? Let us know: [email protected].